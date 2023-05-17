Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 27,500 Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,777,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,458,000 after buying an additional 3,093,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 1,906,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,650,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 832,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,404,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 56,529 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOEV opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $296.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. Canoo Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

