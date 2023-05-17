Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

