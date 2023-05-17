Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUV. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 494,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 256,234 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,506,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,759 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 168,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUV opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.