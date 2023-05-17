Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,718 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth $142,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $275,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 53.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth $175,000. Finally, True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

FIGS Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Insider Activity

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS



FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

