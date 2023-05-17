Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Erasca were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 7,264,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,296,216 shares in the company, valued at $51,961,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 463,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,568.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,296,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,961,253.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $427.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Erasca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ERAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Erasca in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Erasca in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

About Erasca

(Get Rating)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.