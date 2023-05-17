Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,641,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 341.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,126,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 871,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 389,709 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 658,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCAT opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%.

