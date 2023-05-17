Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,641,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 341.9% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,126,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 871,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 785,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after buying an additional 389,709 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 658,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BCAT opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust
–
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.