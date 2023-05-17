Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $37,000 Stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EQRx were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in EQRx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EQRx by 804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in EQRx by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of EQRx stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. EQRx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $806.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

About EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities research analysts forecast that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.