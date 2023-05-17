Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $12,973,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

AMPS stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $774.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

