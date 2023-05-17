Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 13,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

