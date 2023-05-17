Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $115,000 in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 984,461 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 953,567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,221,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 658,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 611,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $620.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

