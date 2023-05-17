Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $71,000 in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Beyond Air by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael A. Gaul bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,150 shares in the company, valued at $422,799. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 886,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Gaul purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 72,150 shares in the company, valued at $422,799. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 96,588 shares of company stock worth $591,087. 15.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

Beyond Air Profile

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.32.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

