Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $93,000 in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 0.5 %

URGN opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UroGen Pharma

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.



UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers. It also focuses on developing RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release and hydrogel-based platform technology. The company was founded by Asher Holzer in 2004 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

