Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $162,000 Investment in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth $128,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $156,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter worth $202,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,862,379 shares in the company, valued at $168,475,498.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 284,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,430 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

