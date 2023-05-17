Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

