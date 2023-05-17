Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,862 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Securities raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of TRHC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

