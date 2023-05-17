Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,911 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,911 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 0.6 %

CLLS opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28. Cellectis S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.12.

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.18. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

