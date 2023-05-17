Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 87.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.07.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

See Also

