Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

OPCH opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

