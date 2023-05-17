Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $895,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth $468,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 187.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

ORA opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

