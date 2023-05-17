Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.