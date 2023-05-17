Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 12,016.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Penumbra by 190.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra Stock Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $315.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $324.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,973.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.