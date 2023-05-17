PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Hits New 1-Year High at $196.88

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $196.88 and last traded at $195.01, with a volume of 247555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $266.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 223,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $47,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

