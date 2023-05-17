Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

PWP stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $680.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.33%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 524,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $103,162.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,030 shares of company stock worth $2,304,082 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

