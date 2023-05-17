Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.09

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.09, but opened at $11.84. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 1,601 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $776.52 million, a PE ratio of -394.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

