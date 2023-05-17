Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $1,714,407.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,648 shares of company stock worth $4,083,099. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

