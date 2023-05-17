Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 321.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,504,595.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,305,732.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,041. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGNY opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

