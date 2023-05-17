PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $15,419,000.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $63,020.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

