Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RETA. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 679,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 141,520 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $612,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 526,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 85,727 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrea Loewen sold 19,036 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $1,588,173.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,496.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,321 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,823 in the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

