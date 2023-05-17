Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after buying an additional 5,572,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after buying an additional 7,910,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,249,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after buying an additional 1,674,795 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,778,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,986,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOOD stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $820,006.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,040 shares of company stock worth $4,877,649. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

