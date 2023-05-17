Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 134,209 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,715,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,899 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 437,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

