Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 32,843 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.