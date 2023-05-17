Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 373,167 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 407.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,167 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,281,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,685,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,907,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,936,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,629,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 518,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 8.7 %

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of VOD opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.