Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 52,375 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DXC opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology Profile

DXC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.45.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

