Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 562,500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 322,843 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEPPZ opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $57.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

