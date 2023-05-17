Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 83,226 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 83,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 324,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 286,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 75,210 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

BATS:EEMV opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.06.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

