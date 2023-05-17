Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 39,876 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,252,947 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERIC shares. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

(Get Rating)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.