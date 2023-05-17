Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,492 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 868,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 38,938.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after buying an additional 591,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.