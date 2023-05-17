Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,599 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

