Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $444,305. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.