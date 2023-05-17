Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $408,071.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,077.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Ingevity stock opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $52.15 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

