Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.45 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. engages in the production of lumber and engineered wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Lumber, North America Engineered Wood Products (NA EWP), Pulp and Paper, Europe Engineered Wood Products (Europe EWP), and Corporate and Other. The Lumber segment refers to the manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber.

