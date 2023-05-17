Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Light & Wonder
In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Light & Wonder Price Performance
Light & Wonder stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Featured Stories
