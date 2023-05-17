Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $389,375,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth approximately $104,627,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Light & Wonder Price Performance

LNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Light & Wonder stock opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $68.55.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 140.65% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Light & Wonder’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.