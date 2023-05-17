Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,014 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sylvamo by 721.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 16,050.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 115,565 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 247.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 257,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLVM opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sylvamo news, Director Karl L. Meyers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $491,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

