Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.07, for a total value of $311,919.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,824,450.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock worth $17,217,762 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.00.

Shares of WCC opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

