Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 726,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after buying an additional 168,634 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 59.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 24.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,565,000 after buying an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,511.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 over the last 90 days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 3.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $83.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCB shares. TheStreet cut Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.