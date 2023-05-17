Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

