Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 155,538 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 226,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $1,543,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.41. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.