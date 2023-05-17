Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Standex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standex International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Standex International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Standex International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,900. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXI stock opened at $137.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $141.56.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Standex International’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

About Standex International

(Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.