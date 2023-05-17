Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.63 Million Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

