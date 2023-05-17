Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 793.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,311 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. CWM LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Outfront Media by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Outfront Media by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

